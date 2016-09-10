British stag do sparks outrage at 9/11 memorial by taking selfies with sex doll

New York, Sep 10: A British stag party was asked to leave the Ground Zero memorial in New York after the group sparked outrage by taking selfies and pictures with a blow-up sex doll at the memorial.

The group were approached by a policeman and were reportedly asked to leave the 9/11 memorial.
The group’s antics have been blasted as disgusting by some of the victims’ families who lost their loved ones 15 years ago.
I’m speechless. I don’t even have any words for that – that’s a disgrace, said one of the victim’s family members, adding, That is sacred ground, I lost my husband and I don’t even know what to say – it’s disgusting.
We hear things like this and I honestly think it’s disgraceful to take selfies of anybody there laughing and smiling when they haven’t lived the life we’ve lived for 15 years and the people we’ve lost, she said.
Even though it’s been 15 years every year is difficult and seeing things like this is heartbreaking.
