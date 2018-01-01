UnionMinister

New Delhi, November 20: Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi , the Senior congress leader and former union minister was in coma from 2008, passed away today afternoon at a private hospital in New
Bhubhaneshwar/Odisha, August 21: Eleven Mobile Medical units (MMUS) were inaugurated by the Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan in Bhubaneshwar. The main aim to start the Mobile Medical Units was to provide
New Delhi, Aug. 2: Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday rejected the opposition Congress Party’s claim of the government carrying out a witch hunt by ordering
New Delhi, Jul 29 : Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar today said research submissions will no more be mandatory for promotion of college teachers teaching the under-graduate
New Delhi, May 08: The Centre on Sunday launched a scathing at political leaders for politicising the issue of Triple Talaq while saying that the matter should not be seen
New Delhi, April 20: Union Minister Uma Bharti, who had announced a visit to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lala, cancelled her programme on Wednesday after the Supreme Court
Panaji, April08:: Blaming movies for the rising crime against women in the country, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has urged the film fraternity to portray women
New Delhi, March 17: Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha seems to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s choice
New Delhi, March 15: Teasing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for putting the liability on EVMs for the dismal show of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in
New Delhi, Feb 13: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju again in news after his tweet about the Hindu Population. In his tweet today Rijiju says that ”Hindu population is
New Delhi , Dec. 27 : Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asked Mayawati whether she was trying to hide her corruption by using
New Delhi, September 20: Any action against terrorists based in Pakistan will be taken only after examining all relevant issues, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday, reports deccanchronicle.com. “Action
Hyderabad, September 12: Union minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said the Telangana government should officially celebrate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on September 17, even as the Telangana
Pratapgarh, Sep 12: An FIR was lodged against 158 people on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel during a road show in Pratapgarh.
Chennai, September 1: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the central government is working on a National Communication Policy. Stressing the need for self-regulation for
New Delhi, August 22: Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi is most popular as the poster-child for Animal Rights issues in India. And thus, it’s no wonder
Himachal Pradesh, August 10: Virbhadra Singh, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh called on the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, J P Nadda, here today. The Chief Minister requested J
New Delhi , May 23: Sarbanda Sonowal, Union Minister and Assam’s likely chief minister, has said that when the BJP led coalition assumes administrative charge in the state next week,