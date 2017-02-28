Thousands of students marched for ‘azaadi’ from ABVP

New Delhi, Feb 28: A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) held its ‘Tiranga’ march in New Delhi, hundreds of students and teachers from Delhi University and JNU on Tuesday gathered at Khalsa College to participate in the ‘Save DU march’, to protest against last week’s violence at Ramjas College.

Many of the students assembled did not vow loyal to any particular political organisations, Hindustan Times reported.

Students and teachers from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, as well as Left and Aam Aadmi Party-affiliated student groups, have gathered at the Faculty of Arts on north campus over last week’s violence at Ramjas College.

Students were different colleges in Delhi University have been joined by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s popular faces such as Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid. There are reports that CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury is also likely to reach DU.

The demonstrators claimed that they had gathered there to protect their freedom of expression, and exercise their democratic right to agitate.

With chants of ‘Hum honge Kamyab’, ‘ABVP why so creepy?’ and ‘Delhi Police why so sleepy?’, the agitation march crossed Lady Sri Ram College and moved towards the Arts Faculty.

Some the students on the rally even held up copies of the preface of the Indian Constitution to assert their rights to protest.

“This country is ours, not the fiefdom of thugs. This is not a fight between Left and Right, it is a fight against goonda” students shouted with waving Indian flags on their hands.

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid also joined the anti-ABVP protest march.

Tight security has been put in place in the area on the view of the march.

Earlier today, Delhi University student and daughter of martyr Gurmehar Kaur, who faced much criticism for her social media campaign against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), declared that she was withdrawing from the ‘#SaveDU’ campaign.

“I’m withdrawing from the save DU campaign. Congratulations to everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say…I have been through a lot and this is all my 20-year self could take ” she tweeted on this morning.

Gurmehar Kaur, however, urged Left-wing students to continue with the pre-planned protest march today. “The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the march in huge numbers. Best of luck,” she also tweeted in her Twitter handle.

Kaur added,“To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I’ve shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that’s all this was about.”

Gurmehar Kaur has been promised security by the Delhi Police after she complained that ABVP cadres threatened to rape her.

The genesis of the ABVP-AISA clash was an invite to JNU student Umar Khalid, facing sedition charges, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar at Ramjas College on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP).

This triggered clashes between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP)and other opposing student groups.