Tollywood actress, Bengali TV actress part of prostitution racket in Hyderabad arrested

Hyderabad, Dec 17 : A high-profile prostitution racket has been busted by the Hyderabad North Zone task force.

Five people, including a Tollywood actress and a television actress from West Bengal have been arrested.

According to Nageshwar Rao, Inspector North Zone Task Force, the team got information from the local police.

After that, they raided a room in the Taj Deccan Hotel and arrested a Tollywood actress and a designer. A Bengali television actress has been arrested as well.

The hotel manager has also been arrested. A cash of around Rs 55,000 and a mobile phone have been seized by task force team, within 30 minutes of the raid.

The main organizer of the prostitution racket, Janardhan is still absconding.

The arrested people have been taken to the police custody in Banjara Hills. (ANI)