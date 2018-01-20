Union Minister wants ‘Unscientific’ Darwin’s theory to be changed from educational curriculum

Aurangabad, Jan 20: Terming that the Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man as ‘scientifically wrong’, Union Minister Satyapal Singh now wants it to be removed from school and college curriculum.

Satyapal Singh said that Darwin’s theory of evolution of man was “scientifically wrong”. “Darwin’s theory of evolution of humans is scientifically wrong. It needs to be changed in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man,” he said after attending the ‘All India Vaidik Sammelan at Maharashtra.

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development, said “Our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they saw an ape turning into a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,”.

The IPS officer-turned-politician said that in no books or the tales told by grandparents had such a mention of ape turning into man.

Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution developed by the English naturalist Charles Darwin, stating that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.