YU Televentures launches Yunicorn smartphone at Rs 14,999

New Delhi, May 31 : Micromax subsidiary YU Televentures on Tuesday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Yunicorn priced at Rs. 14,999. However, the phone initially has been priced at Rs 12,999 and would be exclusively sold on Flipkart for a month.

The registration for the smartphone opens at 2pm today for the first sale on June 7. After a month of sale on Flipkart, the smartphone would be priced at Rs. 14,999.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview here Rahul Sharma, founder, YU Televentures said the Yunicorn, has a great hardware with meaningful innovations that directly addresses ever evolving consumer needs at an unmatchable price. He also added that the smartphone has 4000 mAh battery and can used continuously for minimum of 18 hours.

“With YU, we stepped out to challenge the set norms, and it has been a great journey for all of us, which has seen us receive great support from our community, partners and consumers to make YU as the leading online smartphone brand in less than a year. At YU, we understand that our community wants to create their own smartphone experiences,” Sharma said.

“Project Highway, is a step in that direction and is an amalgamation of various platforms to setup an infrastructure and leverage the contribution of many developers. We can see hundreds of commits from external developers and our internal team also contribute to the same platform, a lot of that code is already merged and the ROM is getting better and more stable day by day” he added.

On the hardware front, the YUNICORN is packed with the might of a 5.5 inch Full HD display, a Mediatek Helio P10 processor, 4GB RAM, a fingerprint scanner (at the front), 4000 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Although the internal memory is 32 GB, but in order to give more storage, YU has partnered with MiMedia to give unlimited storage through its social Cloud. It will power the smartphone’s native phone gallery and provide users new and unique features.

The smartphone will be available in Rush Silver, Graphite, and Rush Gold colour variants.

The Around Yu services platform is said to have received an upgrade to v2.0, and partnerships with Ixigo, Ola, Uber enable bookings. Recent acquisitions like Lybrate will also be integrated to help find a doctor, with Scandid for comparison shopping. The company also unveiled the Yu Wallet, which will be used to make payments.