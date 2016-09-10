12 killed in boiler explosion in Bangladesh factory

Dhaka,Sept10:At least 12 people were killed when a boiler exploded in a factory at the BSCIC industrial zone in Gazipur’s Tongi in Bangladesh.
More than 50 people were injured, many critically, in the explosion.
“The explosion led to a fire in a factory of Tampaco Foils Ltd around 6 am on Saturday”, said Joydevpur’s Senior Fire Station officer Mohd Rafiquzzaman.

He said the fire service was trying to put out of the fire caused by the explosion.
Tongi hospital’s resident doctor Mohd. Parvez Mia said two burnt and mutilated bodies were first brought to the hospital from the factory.
Later, seven more dead people were brought in from the factory.
He said ten of those injured were being treated in his hospital but those in critical condition have been shifted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
DMCH outpost’s police inspector Bacchu Miah said at least 19 injured persons were admitted to the hospital. Three of those admitted, including a woman, have already succumbed to their injuries.

