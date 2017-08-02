1984 Anti-Sikh Riot: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s views on reopening of cases

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Additional Solicitor General of India to take instructions from the Government of India to apprise the apex court regarding the appointment of a committee which would be set up for monitoring the probe in those cases which were closed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A. M. Khanwilkar was hearing the submissions made by lawyer H.S. Phoolka and others.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tusshar Mehta appeared on behalf of the Central Government in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the top court.

The plea was filed by S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.

The apex court had directed petitioner Kahlon to file his suggestions in connection with the riot cases.

Kahlon had sought the court’s direction for setting up of the SIT to ensure speedy justice to the riot victims.

The Delhi High Court in March reopened five cases in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that were closed in 1986.

Earlier, the apex court directed the Centre to deposit more than 190 files in connection with 1984 Sikh riot cases.

Expressing serious concern over the closure of more than 190 cases out of a total of the 293 cases referred to SIT on 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the court asked the Union of India to produce on record on April 25 all the files related to the closure of these cases by SIT.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court that the SIT in as many as 263 cases had no case files and there was no trace of any victim or witness.

On February 20, the Centre filed a status report in the top court on the investigation conducted by the SIT into anti-Sikh riots cases.

The court had asked the government to brief it within four weeks on the steps taken in the matter after the Centre had said that the SIT’s work was “in progress”.

Anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi had claimed 2,433 lives in Delhi alone.

(ANI)