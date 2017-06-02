34 bodies were found dead at the casino resort in Manila after ISIS attack
Manila,June2:At least 34 bodies were found dead at the casino resort where the attack took place, reported local Philippine channels, quoting sources at the Bureau of Fire Protection.
While ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Manila police have said that they see no terror link to the attack.
We cannot say this is an act of terror … he did not hurt anyone. If you are a terrorist you will show terror.Local Police to Reuters
According to the police, the gunman died after setting himself ablaze, reported Reuters.
Smoke Billows from Upper Storey of Hotel
Smoke billowed from the upper storey of an entertainment resort in the Philippine capital Manila where police were searching for a gunman who fired shots and set gaming tables alight early on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
The Manila Police Chief said that the gunman in the hotel attack was not aiming at the people present. The situation is under control now.
Employees were evacuated from the hotel soon after the gunshots and explosions happened.
“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running. Some hotel guests said someone yelled ‘ISIS’,” Maricel Navaro, an employee of Resorts World, told DZMM radio.
Guests were screaming. We went to the basement locker room and hid there. People were screaming, guests and employees were in panic…When we smelled smoke, we decided to go for the exit in the carpark. That’s where we got out. Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor.
Philippines armed police seen entering the Manila hotel.
US President Donald Trump was aware of the current situation in Manila, a presidential spokesman said today.
