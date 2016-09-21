Ajay Shirke elected unopposed as BCCI secretary

September 21, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Incumbent Ajay Shirke was today elected unopposed as the BCCI Secretary at the Board’s 87th Annual General Meeting here.

Shirke was the lone BCCI functionary to file his nomination for the post yesterday.

The 62-year-old became the secretary in July after Anurag Thakur was elevated as the President with Shashank Manohar opting to quit BCCI for the ICC chairmanship.

Shirke is the supremo of the Maharashtra Cricket Association and known to be close to former BCCI and ICC President Sharad Pawar.

