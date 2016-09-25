Army doesn’t talk, their valour speaks: Narendra Modi At Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Sep 25: There is lot of anger in the country over the Uri attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday during his Mann ki Baat radio programme.

Here are highlights of his speech:

* I pay my tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Uri terror attack, the culprits will be punished for sure.

* For us citizens, political leaders there are many opportunities to talk and we do talk

* But the Army doesn’t talk. They speak through their valour.

* Today, I want to speak to the people of Kashmir. They have started to recognise elements who oppose our country

* They want their life to get back on track. Studies, trade should normalise. The process has started.

* The security of the people of Kashmir is the responsibility of the administration.

* The administration has to take steps to maintain that.

* Next week we will be celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri. These festivals are a symbol of our unity, harmony and strength

* It was my endeavour that Mann Ki Baat should not talk about blame game, politics, praising govt work.

* I urge youth to come up with relevant new startups about “Waste to Wealth” Model.