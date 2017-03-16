Captain Amarinder Singh sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

Chandigarh, March 16: Captain Amarinder Singh from Indian National Congress sworn in as Punjab’s 26th Chief Minister. This will be Capt Amarinder’s second stint as Punjab Chief Minister.

The oath of office will be administered by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Indian National Congress party biggies are at the swearing in ceremony. This is the only government the party has been able to form in the just-held five state assembly elections.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Ajay Maken, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar, Navjot Singh Sidhu (who is likely to be a cabinet minister, but may not be the deputy Chief Minister), are at the ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Captain Amarinder’s cabinet team will also include Manpreet Singh Badal, the estranged nephew of outgoing Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Manpreet Badal was finance minister in the Badal government of the Akali Dal before he drifted away and launched the People’s Party of Punjab, which later merged with the Congress.

