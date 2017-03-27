Central Government rejected Padma awards for MS Dhoni, Arnab Goswami, Ram Rahim: Report

New Delhi, March 27: The Central government rejected proposals to honor with Padma Awards to a number of prominent personalities, including cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, controversial spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, the Indian Express reported on Monday.

The Padma VibhushanAward winners, country’s second-highest civilian honour, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and veteran Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi were not on the preliminary list of nomination, the newspaper said. They were granted the highest civilian award in the “public affairs” category, which falls under the central government’s sole discretion.

Other notable personalities whose names were declined to accept from the list includes Biju Janata Dal (BJD)MP Baijayant Panda, music composer Anu Malik and journalist Arnab Goswami. TheMinistry of Home affairs didn’t cite reasons for rejecting these names.

The Padma award ceremony is likely to be held later this month at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan later this year.