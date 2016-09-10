China to restart production of the world’s biggest airplane AN225

Beijing,Sept10:China has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian firm to restart manufacture of the AN-225, the world’s largest airplane.

The AN-225 measures 84 meters in length and can carry a world record payload of 225 tons. Only one was ever built and it was used to carry the Soviet Union version of the Space Shuttle on its back.

Antonov, the Ukrainian firm that built the original AN-255, announced last week that it had entered a pact with the Aerospace Industry Corporation of China to finish building an AN-225 which has sat half-built inside a Ukrainian aircraft hangar for more than 20 years.