Flowerbed to be erected at Tiananmen Square in advance of China National Day

Beijing,Sept10:A giant flowerbed will be installed in Tiananmen Square just in time for China’s NationalDay holiday, which starts from Oct. 1, Beijing Times reported. The flowerbed, which willtake the shape of a flower basket, will be 17 meters high and 50 meters wide. Its design isinspired by a painting by Qing Dynasty artist Ding Guangliang.

The central flowerbed will mainly contain peonies, magnolias, lotuses and Chinese roses,lightly embellished by wintersweets, orchids, bamboo and chrysanthemums. It will also beilluminated by colorful lights so it remains visible at night. In addition to the centralflowerbed, 12 flower columns, 18 flower balls and a 5,000-square-meter field of flowerswill be added on both the eastern and western sides of the square.

Sources have said that 3-D printing and scanning were used in order to create a moreprecise design. Eighty varieties of flowers will be on display, among which 13 will bedomestically-bred varieties of chrysanthemum, all making their debut at Tiananmen.

On-site construction of the flowerbed is expected to be completed around Sept. 25. Theflowers will remain on display until mid-October.