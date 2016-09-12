Former Nepal PM warns Dahal against signing any treaty with India that could jeopardize Nepal; demands action on revision of 1950 Peace treaty

Kathmandu, September 12: K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepal’s former prime minister has warned his successor Pushpa Kamal Dahal not to sign any treaty with India that could jeopardize the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Oli leading a CPI-UML delegation met Dahal at the Singha Durbar yesterday and submitted a memorandum, urging the Prime Minister to make national welfare the first priority of his four-day visit to India, which begins from Thursday.

The demands also included taking concrete steps to revise the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship with India, implementation of the Mahakali Treaty while mobilising domestic resources for constructing the Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track, reports the Kathmandu Post.

While asserting on demanding consultation with India on the construction of the Postal Road in the Tarai, Oli requested Dahal to draw India’s attention to the what he called illegally constructed structures on the Nepal-India border that cause inundation in the Nepali territory.

The UML chairman asked Dahal to defend Nepal’s interests while reaching a deal on distribution of water resources and energy generated from the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project.

The memorandum cautions Dahal against signing any agreement in New Delhi that could jeopardise Nepal’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Dahal’s Press Adviser Gobinda Acharya, said that the former responded that he would abstain from signing agreements with Indiathat affect national independence and integrity.

Dahal was also reminded about the 10 agreements the Oli-led government reached with China including on trade and fuel import are beneficial for both Nepaland China.