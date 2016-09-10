Coast Guard providing security for Ganesh immersion in Mumbai

Mumbai,Sept10:Coast Guard is undertaking Operation Utsav to provide seaward security and safety cover to people during Ganesh Visarjan days. The cover was in force during visarjan days on September 6 and 9 and will be in force on Sunday and September 15-16.

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West), Worli is deploying Fast Patrol Vessel, Interceptor Boat, Hovercraft and Helicopter on random patrol off Mumbai coast. This is for being extra vigilant and provide surveillance against seaward threats and assisting civil authorities during Ganpati Visarjan, a CG official said.

The operation forms part of Coast Guard efforts towards realising its motto of ‘We protect’ at Sea, the official said in a statement.