Dalit girl alleges being raped by BJP leader’s son in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 7: A 19-year-old Dalit girl has alleged that she was raped by a BJP leader’s son at a hotel on the pretext of marriage in Surendranagar district, police said.

The BJP leader is the president of Patdi taluka unit of the party, Deputy Superintendent of Police M R Sharma said

The girl filed a complaint at Patdi police station late last night alleging that 23-year-old Bittu Patel took her to a hotel and establish physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. “Both of them knew each other since schooldays and studied in the same college in Patdi town.

The victim alleged that she was raped by Patel under the pretext of marrying her,” Sharma said. He said an FIR has been registered against the accused and the girl has been sent for medical examination. Patel has also been charged under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. No arrests have been made yet, Sharma said.