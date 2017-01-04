Defence personnel to cast votes through electronic transmission: Election Commission

January 4, 2017 | By :
Election Commission of India.

New Delhi, January 4: The Election Commission on Wednesday said that the defence personnel posted away from their homes can cast their votes through one-way electronic transmission in the upcoming state polls.

“We have decided to allow the defence personnel and central para-military forces personnel to cast their votes through one-way electronic transmission system,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters here before announcing the dates of the assembly polls in five states in 2017.

Zaidi also said that the EC had first experimented the initiative in Puducherry in August 2016. IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Election Commission to announce dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today
Ten warships, 3 submarines, naval aircraft partake in India’s show of Naval might
Election Commission likely to declare election dates for Gujarat at 1 pm today
Election Commission not working under pressure says Achal Kumar Joti, Chief Election Commissioner
Election Commission adjourns hearing in AIADMK’s Two-leaves symbol case on 13 October
Why Election Commission and BJP wants to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections together by September 2018?
Top