Donald Trump has now responded by urging supporters to watch Machado’s alleged sex tape

Washington, Sep 30: After Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump during Monday’s debate of saying sexist things about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, Trump has now responded by urging supporters to watch Machado’s alleged sex tape.

In a blast of tweets during the early hours of Friday morning, Trump said Machado was his “worst Miss U”:

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an “angel” without checking her past, which is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

He called Machado a “con”:

Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

And he told his Twitter followers to watch alleged sex tapes of Machado, while claiming that Clinton’s team used her as a pawn:

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Myth-busting website Snopes found that Machado has not, in fact, starred in any pornographic films. Shortly after she was crowned Miss Universe, she was accused of being involved in an attempted murder, but the charges were dropped. She has, however, been working with the Clinton campaign this year and did recently become a citizen to vote against Trump.

Trump’s smear campaign against Machado began in the late 1990s, with the comments that Clinton dredged up in the debate. At the time, he allegedly called Machado, who is Venezuelan, ‘Miss Housekeeping’ and ‘Miss Piggy’ when she gained weight after she was crowned Miss Universe at age 19.

Along with advancing sordid theories about Machado’s past, Trump continues to double down on his initial criticism of her weight. “She was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem,” he said on Fox and Friends the morning after the debate.