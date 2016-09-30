Donald Trump has now responded by urging supporters to watch Machado’s alleged sex tape

Washington, Sep 30: After Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump during Monday’s debate of saying sexist things about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, Trump has now responded by urging supporters to watch Machado’s alleged sex tape.

In a blast of tweets during the early hours of Friday morning, Trump said Machado was his “worst Miss U”:

He called Machado a “con”:

And he told his Twitter followers to watch alleged sex tapes of Machado, while claiming that Clinton’s team used her as a pawn:

Myth-busting website Snopes found that Machado has not, in fact, starred in any pornographic films. Shortly after she was crowned Miss Universe, she was accused of being involved in an attempted murder, but the charges were dropped. She has, however, been working with the Clinton campaign this year and did recently become a citizen to vote against Trump.

Trump’s smear campaign against Machado began in the late 1990s, with the comments that Clinton dredged up in the debate. At the time, he allegedly called Machado, who is Venezuelan, ‘Miss Housekeeping’ and ‘Miss Piggy’ when she gained weight after she was crowned Miss Universe at age 19.

Along with advancing sordid theories about Machado’s past, Trump continues to double down on his initial criticism of her weight. “She was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem,” he said on Fox and Friends the morning after the debate.

