Election Commission to finalise States poll plans Tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Election Commission will hold an internal meeting on Wednesday, December 28, to decide the dates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

This meeting is mainly to firm up dates of polling. The notification is likely to be issued after January 2, according to knowledgeable sources.

One issue likely to come up for discussion at Wednesday’s meeting is whether to separate UP from the other four states.

The term of the UP assembly is due to expire in May 2017 while the term of the other four states expires by March 2017.

Besides, only UP will have a multi-phase polling. The other four states are likely to have a single phase poll.

UP is likely to have polling in at least five phases.

Besides, the Election Commission has to factor in schools and colleges examinations due around the same time.