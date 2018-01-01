StateAssemblyPolls

New Delhi, March 11: An ecstatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described as “very humbling and overwhelming” the poll victories that the Bharatiya Janata Party got in Uttar Pradesh and
Chandigarh, Feb 9: Voting in 48 polling stations in five districts in Punjab began on Thursday morning following re-polling announced by the Election Commission (EC). Voters started turning out to
New Delhi, Feb 02: The Election Commission of India on Thursday has directed that no political party, candidate, organisation or any person will publish any advertisement in the print media
New Delhi, Jan 23: The BJP on Monday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections on March 4 and March 8. The candidates were finalised
New Delhi, Jan. 20: A day after Samajwadi Party ruled out alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Janata Dal (United) said that the former should form alliance with the
Chandigarh, Jan 11: Embarrassed by its candidate’s decision to join the Congress, the AAP on Wednesday cancelled the candidature of its nominee for Amritsar-Central assembly seat Darbari Lal. The Aam
Bhubaneswar, January 11: The process of filing nomination papers for the ensuing panchayat elections in Odisha began on Wednesday while the major political parties were in the process of finalising
Panaji, Jan 11: While the Indian army fights a proxy war on the country’s borders, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar now faces a shadow war on his home turf, the Panaji
Lucknow, Dec 30: The ruling Samajwadi Party may be heading towards a split ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Ramgopal Yadav, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother, said
Lucknow, Dec 28: In a swift development, the ruling Samajwadi Party on Wednesday made public a list of 325 candidates for in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, saying
Lucknow, Dec 28 : As the clock ticks away in the last few days of the passing year, other than the festive air, people in Uttar Pradesh these days are
New Delhi, Dec 27: The Election Commission will hold an internal meeting on Wednesday, December 28, to decide the dates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa
Lucknow, Dec 26: The contentious issue of ticket distribution today again exposed the rift in Samajwadi Party with state party chief Shivpal Yadav attacking Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his
New Delhi, Dec 22: So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi face off today in UP. A day after the Congress vice-president accused the prime minister of receiving crores
Panaji, Dec 21: Unattached Congress legislator Atanasio Monserratte today announced the formation of his own political party ahead of the Goa assembly polls and expressed his desire to contest against
Lucknow, Dec 21: With the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh just around the corner, the BJP’s grassroot level cadre in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi
Jaunpur, Dec 19: Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Highlights of the speech… — In the last few months, PM Modi has given 60 per cent of
Dehradun, Dec 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Uttarakhand Government’s decision to give a 90-minute break to Muslim employees for Friday prayers. BJP leader Anil Baluni said Chief
Lucknow, Dec 19: BJP President Amit Shah held a pre-poll strategy session with 36 BJP MPs from Eastern Uttar Pradesh at New Delhi’s NDMC Convention Centre on the night of