Election Commission: Remove photos of Prime Minister, chief ministers and politicians from hoardings and advertisements
New Delhi, January 10: The Election Commission of India has ordered the poll-bound states to Remove photos of Prime Minister, chief ministers and other politicians from hoardings and advertisements in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
Election Commission has announced the poll dates in these states on January 4. While announcing the election dates the Chief Election Commission has also informed that a model code of conduct was implemented with immediate effect.
In this series of elections, the Commission has decided to give greater focus on the accountability of the political parties and its expenses made in various aspects. The election is for 690 seats, where, 1.85 lakh polling stations are setting up in the five states.
As part of the fine tuning of the arrangements for the election, the Election Commission has said that no non degradable substance shall be used for election campaigns.
As part of the fine tuning of the arrangements for the election, the Election Commission has said that no non degradable substance shall be used for election campaigns.
According to the Chief Election Commission, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be conducted in seven phases and rest four states will have double and single-phased election. The blockade in Manipur may lead to multiple-phased polls in the state because of security issues. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403. The first phase of Polling in Goa and Punjab is on on Februaru 4. Utarakhand Phase 1 election is on February 15. Manipur Phase 1 election is on March 4 and phase 2 polls would be on March 8.
Tags: #ElectionCommission, #Removephotos