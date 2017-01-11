Relief for Centre, SC rejects plea against Narendra Modi for Special Investigation Team probe in Sahara diaries case

New Delhi, January 11: The Supreme Court has rejected the plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Special Investigation Team probe in Sahara diaries case.

Earlier, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his demand for an inquiry into allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving bribes from Sahara and Birla corporate houses when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Documents were seized by the Income Tax Department in raids on Sahara and Birla offices in 2014. The documents have names of other politicians, including Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit.

“The Prime Minister is telling the nation that he is fighting against corruption but when it comes to allegations against him, he does not respond,” Gandhi said at a press conference, also attended by other opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the DMK and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.