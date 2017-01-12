NO Jallikattu for Pongal, Supreme Court tells Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Jan 12: Setback for Tamil Nadu government: The Supreme Court dismisses Jallikattu plea to be heard on Saturday before Pongal. The AIADMK says the CM will take action. “Amma was very keen on Jallikattu. We need Central govt to support us,” AIADMK leader CR Saraswathi said. Police have also foiled a Jallikattu attempt at Cuddalore.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking promulgation of an ordinance for conduct of the bull taming sport Jallikattu, noting that the ban on it had caused “resentment” in the state.

Sasikala’s letter to the prime minister on the issue comes days after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance for the conduct of the sport.

“No cruelty is practised on the animals per se. Also bulls are worshipped as a deity by the religious in Tamil Nadu and care is always taken by the youth taming them (to) not to inflict any pain on them,” Sasikala told Modi in a letter.

“The ban on Jallikkattu has incensed the public of Tamil Nadu and the youth in particular, and all efforts have to be taken to revoke it,” she said.