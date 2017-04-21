Next hearing on Aadhar-linked tax returns on April 25

New Delhi, April 21: The Supreme Court of India today questioned the Central Government for making Aadhaar Card mandatory for procuring a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the part of Central Government, told a bench headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri that they have found that people were giving details of Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards which have been procured on the basis of fake documents.

Mukul Rohatgi said there were instances that one person was having a number of Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and these fake cards were being used to divert funds to shell companies.

To this, the bench asked the Attorney General, “Is this the remedy that you need to have Aadhaar for having PAN? Why has it been made mandatory?”

Responding to this, Mukul Rohatgi said that earlier too they have found people procuring mobile SIM cards for mobile phones on fake identity cards and the supreme court had asked the government to have a check on it.

The bench said it would hear arguments on the plea challenging the government’s move making Aadhaar mandatory for Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards on April 25.

Through an amendment to the tax proposals in the Finance Bill of the Budget for 2017-18, the government has made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (IT Returns) and provided for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar Card to curb tax evasion through the use of multiple Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards.