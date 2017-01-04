Election Commission announces date of election in 5 states, model code of conduct implemented with immediate effect

New Delhi, January 4: The Chief Election Commission of India Nasim Zaidi has addressed the media on Wednesday. The Commission has announced the poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The nomination and the scrutiny ofthe first phase of all the states would be over by mid of January. The first phase (40 seats) of Polling in Goa (40 seats) and Punjab (117 seats) is on on Februaru 4. Utarakhand Phase 1 (70 seats) election is on February 15. Manipur Phase 1 (38 seats) March 4 and phase 2 (22 seats) polls would be on March 8.

Out of seven phases the election in Uttar Pradesh Phase 1 (73 seats) election is on February 11, phase 2 (67 seats) is on February 15, phase 3 (69 seats) is on February 19, phase 4 (53 seats) is on 23 February, phase 5 (52 seats) is on February 27, phase 6 (49 seats) is on March 4 and phase 7 (40 seats) is on March 8.

A model code of conduct was implemented with immediate effect. The Commission give greater focus on the accountability of the political parties and its expenses. The election is for 690 seats, where, 1.85 lakh polling stations are setting up in the five states.

The media would be monitored aggressively on account of the polls.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to fine tune the arrangements.

Election Commission has said that no non degradable substance shall be used in election campaigns. Details regarding last date of filing nominations, number of phases in which elections will be held, and day of counting is going to be announced today.

It is expected that the UP Assembly elections will happen in seven phases and rest four states will have a single-phased election. The blockade in Manipur may lead to multiple-phased polls in the state because of security issues. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403.