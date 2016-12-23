Election Commission issues notification for Nagaland local body polls

Dimapur, Dec. 23: Nagaland State Election Commission has issued notification for holding the General Elections to constitute the Kohima Municipal Council.

In this regard, the Returning Officer Kohima Municipal Council and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rovilato Mor have notified that the Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates, 2004 has come into effect from 22nd December 2016 and shall remain in effect till the completion of all election process.

The State Election Commission has decided to hold the General Election to constitute the Municipal Councils and Town Councils in the State of Nagaland along with the 33 per cent reservation of seats for women as notified by the Government on 15th December, 2016.

According to the State Election Commissioner, Nagaland filling of nominations will begin from 3rd to 7th January, 2017, and the date of polling is scheduled on 1st February 2017. Counting and declaration of results will be on 4th February, 2017.

In this regard, Electoral Rolls for the ensuing election have been prepared. The State Election Commission has also decided that compulsory identification of the voters will be made, for which separate instructions will be issued.

The notification will be applicable to all political parties, candidates and the State Government Machinery under Kohima Municipal Council area.

(ANI)