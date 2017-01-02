It is illegal to seek vote in the name of caste, religion, race or language, says Supreme Court

New Delhi, January 2: The supreme court on Monday, declared that it is illegal if any candidate seeks vote from the voters in the name of caste, religion, race or language. It is a notable fact that the Supreme Court has made this inference before the assembly elections in various states in India.

A seven-judge bench headed by T.S. Thakur said that elections shall be conducted secularly. Justice Madan B. Lokur said that, “the constitution forbids state from mixing religion with politics,” His opinion was supported by Chief Justice Thakur, judges S.A. Bobde, Adarsh Kumar Goel and L. Nageswara Rao.

However, justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, U.U. Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud opposed it and said that the decision must be left for the parliament.