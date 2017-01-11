Yoga practitioner PM can’t even do Padmasana: Rahul Gandhi hints at insincerity

New Delhi, Jan 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may have scored a self goal when he quipped that PM Modi, who professed to be a yoga practitioner, could not even do Padmasana.

Rahul, who returned from a short new year holiday targetted the PM’s insincerity saying, “I saw PM Modi doing yoga on yoga day. The PM did all kinds of asanas – quite well – but he could not do the padmasana,” the Congress vice president said at the ‘Jan Vedna Sammelan’ of the Congress in Delhi.

“I’ve done some yoga. Admittedly, I’m not very good at it, but my yoga guru used to tell me that if you practice yoga regularly, you can very easily do the padmasana. The converse though isn’t true. Anyone who doesn’t do yoga regularly can’t do the Padmasana,” Rahul said.

Rahul said, here’s this man who talks of being a regular yoga practitioner, but he can’t even do the simple padmasana. The implication being that the PM is “insincere.”

However, while there may be no pictures of the PM doing the padmasana on Yoga Day, a simple Google search, which revealed this picture alongside, would have saved Rahul some embarrassment.