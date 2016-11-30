First Look out: Who to title Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s next? KJo, Alia or Ranbir

Mumbai, Nov 30: Looks like the B-Town biggies are all set for a new bout and this time it is for the title of Imtiaz Ali’s next, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

In no time that the makers released the first picture of the film, which was supposedly named ‘The Ring,’ Karan Johar and Alia came out in public, fighting for their suggested title.

“Bhai!!!! Am telling you…..go with my title suggestion or then @aliaa08 ‘s….you decide!! @AnushkaSharma #imtiazali,” wrote KJo.

“Guys my title is the best I’m telling you. Whoever wins get a prize!!!! What say ? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma,” interrupted Alia.

In reply, SRK, as a perfect referee, blew his whistle, “Both are at the top of the list. Just shopping around last minute like u do for clothes!!!”

Looks like, they are not the only competitors; Ranbir Kapoor is in the game too. But, due to his absence on social media, his ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Anushka became his voice.

“No one has taken Ranbir’s suggestion seriously! I think he is a strong contender too for the prize. @iamsrk,” she tweeted.

The other thing that grabbed our eyeballs during this poster launch on the micro-blogging site is the camaraderie happening between Salman Khan and SRK.

In not even 24 hours after they partied late, Bhaijaan took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first poster of his ‘Sultan’ co-star’s next with King Khan.

“@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli,” he tweeted.

SRK’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ co-star too took to her Twitter handle to unveil the poster, “August is tooo far away ya!!!!! @AnushkaSharma @iamsrk.. Am saving the date immediately.. But Imtiaz what to put in as the title???#CantWait.”

To this, Anushka wrote, “I knowww!! But now that @aliaa08 has said I guess we will have to na !? What say ??? @iamsrk”

“Absolutely. Aur bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ne jab commitment kar di hai toh ab hum kaun hote Hain. 11th Aug 2017 it is!” Badshah of Bollywood blew his final whistle.

This film has been making buzz for a long time now as the film’s lead actors have been keeping their fans updated from different shoot locations of Europe- Prague, Amsterdam and Budapest.

So, save the date people, next year August 11 it is, when the fans will again get to the amazing chemistry of the two, after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan.’ (ANI)

