Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration: Says Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt says for her, Priyanka Chopra is an entrepreneur and she finds her very inspiring.

Alia was asked if she would like to produce regional cinema like Priyanka Chopra did with Marathi film “Ventilator”, and she says that she would love to do that.

“Priyanka has come a very long way and it’s great what she has done. She is an entrepreneur and I have that same drive as she is an inspiration for us. I would love to do such work but right now i want to focus on acting,” she told IANS.

The actress says that she would like to try her luck in every medium.

“I want to try my luck all over whether its Chinese cinema or whatever, I want to do it all. Right now I want to find my feet here,” she said.

Currently Alia’s work in Gauri Shinde’s directorial “Dear Zindagi” is being highly appreciated.

The actress says that if she is not doing film, then she prefers to travel.

“As an actor, I am happy with the kind of films I am doing but its like sometimes I am getting damn good films, sometimes I don’t get anything interesting like I have not signed anything now so it all depends.

“I love to travel when I am no working I love travelling and it’s a huge learning experience for me,” she said.

–IANS