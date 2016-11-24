Alia Bhatt sends final ‘Dear Zindagi’ vibes with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Nov 24: Alia Bhatt seems to be still musing over life in a most recent still with Shah Rukh Khan from their upcoming movie ‘Dear Zindagi,’ which releases tomorrow.

The 23-year-old actress took to social media to post a picture of her while away in a wishful thought while Shah Rukh seems to be gesturing a go-ahead to her with a thumbs up smile.

“#Dear Zindagi- 2 days to go,” read the caption.



In a follow up post hours later, Alia wrote, “Twinning vibes. #DearZindagi,” alongside a photo of the duo dressed in fully black ensembles.

The ‘Student of the Year’ star is sporting a black ruffle off shoulder top teamed with a matching pair of skinnies while the 51-year-old veteran keeps it casual with a black tee and matching pants.

Notably, the highly anticipated film is about Alia’s character Kaira, a budding cinematographer, who encounters Jug (SRK), an unconventional thinker, and discovers new perceptions about life.

Also starring Kunal Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the Gauri Shinde directed flick will hit the cinemas on November 25. (ANI)