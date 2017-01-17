For better the user experience; Parenting network Tinystep bags two million funding from Flipkart

New Delhi , Jan 17 : Parenting social network Tinystep has announced receiving of USD two million funding from ecommerce giant, Flipkart to advance their product, better the user experience and expand on their services.

The promising startup works in the sphere of pregnancy and parenting.

Flipkart instilled its faith in Tinystep with a USD two million funding as they

saw potential in Tinystep’s product and traction. The app’s features continue to gain favor within the user base and outside, attracting more and more parents by the day, both expecting and new.

“We’ve grown as a product, as a team and have learnt to now focus our energies on the new revenue model. Flipkart has been a great partner and supportive of us in all our endeavors, we’re excited about what’s ahead and we can’t wait for parents all over the world to fall in love with everything we have planned,” said Suhail Abidi.

“Tinystep has a great team which has built strong community-focused features, including chat with trusted parents on the platform, one stop location to store and share all baby pictures etc, which are driving user adoption. We believe they are on their way to build a truly differentiated content-rich social network for parents. Baby Care is an important category for Flipkart and the investment in Tinystep will enable Flipkart to leverage Tinystep’s strong user community to build a network of influencers,” said VP Product at Flipkart and Tinystep Board Member, Ram Papatla.

The mother and baby care market is an astounding 50 billion dollar industry and continues to grow at an expeditious rate. The need for a tech product in this space is undeniable, a vertical social network that caters to the rising demand for information, trusted sources and the best of products and services.

(ANI)