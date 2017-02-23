Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang gets 20 months sentence for public misconduct

New York , Feb. 23: Former leader of Hong Kong Donald Tsang has been sentenced 20 months imprisonment for misconduct in public office.

According to the New York Times, this development in the high-profile trial has again grabbed attention to the ties between the city’s political elites and business tycoons.

Donald Tsang, who was the chief executive of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012, is the highest-ranking former official in the city, to be put behind the bars.

Tsang was found guilty last week over his failure to disclose interests when his cabinet was considering a broadcasting license application by a Chinese property developer from 2010 to 2012.

A jury concluded that Tsang had deliberately concealed his plans to lease a three-story penthouse from the developer, Wong Cho-bau, when the developer’s company was seeking government approval for several applications, including one for a digital audio broadcasting license. The applications were approved.

Tsang is planning to appeal his conviction. (ANI)