London,June28:The newly published full version of a report on the FIFA 2018/2022 bidding process alleges the former UK PM tried to persuade South Korea to trade votes in a clear
Seoul,June23:The friend of former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye, who was at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite, has been sentenced to
HYDERABAD,June21: A bunch of Facebook posts shared by former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has cost him his post-retirement job. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday removed Mr
Washington/Orlando, June6:: A disgruntled man went on a shooting spree at his former workplace in the US state of Florida on Monday, killing five of his colleagues including a woman
Orlando,May31:A former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a “suicide by cop” during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport, authorities said. No
Miami, May30:Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida’s Jupiter Island on Monday. Golf superstar Tiger Woods was charged with
Detriot,May25:Ford’s new CEO – a 62-year-old former office furniture executive now tasked with jump-starting the world’s oldest automaker amid frustrations over the stock price and growing threats from Silicon Valley
Italy, May23:Two days ago, former MotoGP rider and current WSBK rider, Nicky Hayden was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle in Rimini coastline in Italy. The
New Delhi, May 17: Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala has passed Class 12th examination with first division at the age of 82 years from Tihar jail.Chautala, who was convicted
Bengaluru,May17: Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was granted bail on Wednesday in connection to the Janthakal mine scam, a day after a senior IAS officer involved in the case
BHOPAL,May11: A family residing in servant quarters of a retired IAS officer’s residence has alleged that their minor son was thrashed by the former officer. They also claimed that the
Vidarbha,April26: Former Vidarbha Ranji Trophy player Amol Jichkar allegedly committed suicide today by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house here, police said. The 38-year-old Amol, who was
New Delhi, April26:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an FIR against its former director, Ranjit Sinha, to probe the allegations that he influenced the coal scam probe
NY, April25:Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former World No 1 Ilie Nastase “racist” and praised the International Tennis Federation for launching
Vijayawada,April17: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Rajasekhar alias Nehru died of cardiac arrest on Monday, his family members said. He was 65. A key figure in
Tokyo,April11:Japan on Tuesday expressed national thanks to former world champion figure skater Mao Asada, a day after she shocked the nation by announcing her retirement from competition. The 26-year-old Asada,
DHANBAD, March22:: Congress leader and former Dhanbad deputy mayor Neeraj Singh was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in on Tuesday. Three others, including
New York , Feb. 23: Former leader of Hong Kong Donald Tsang has been sentenced 20 months imprisonment for misconduct in public office. According to the New York Times, this
NewYork , Feb.22 : Four Americans were among the five people killed when chartered plane crashed into the roof of a mall in Australia. According to CNN, those killed included co-founder of
London, Feb 20 : Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has announced an “urgent investigation” into claims of sexual harassment and discrimination by a former employee of the company. The accusation was