Former Vidarbha Ranji Trophy player Amol Jichkar allegedly commits suicide

Vidarbha,April26: Former Vidarbha Ranji Trophy player Amol Jichkar allegedly committed suicide today by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house here, police said.

The 38-year-old Amol, who was staying with his wife and son at civil lines, was found hanging at 5 AM, a senior police official of Sitabuldi police station said.

Prima facie, he might have taken the extreme step due to a financial crisis, the officer said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

A case has been registered and a probe was on, he added.

Amol played Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha between 1998 and 2002, an office-bearer of Vidarbha Cricket Association said.

He represented Vidarbha in six first-class games.