Orlando man went on a shooting spree at his former workplace in Florida killing 5 colleagues

Washington/Orlando, June6:: A disgruntled man went on a shooting spree at his former workplace in the US state of Florida on Monday, killing five of his colleagues including a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Today’s shooting incident comes a week ahead of the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history in which 49 people were killed by a gunman on June 12.

Deputies responded to today’s shooting at the Fiamma Inc building on Forsyth Road in Orlando around 8 am.

The 45-year-old shooter, a disgruntled employee who was fired in April, also killed himself, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters. He ruled out a terrorist incident.

“The shooter was carrying a gun and an knife. He was fired from this business. The individual shot former co- workers,” he said.

According to the Sheriff, there were no reports of any specific threats to this business. The name of the shooter will be released after next of kin notified, he said.

“We are all on heightened alert from the tragic incidents across the globe. We cannot connect this incident to any global terrorism,” Demings said.

Florida Governor Rock Scott urged people of the state to pray for the families of the victims killed in “this senseless” act of violence.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today,” he said.

“I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available,” Scott said.