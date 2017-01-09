Four killed in Chile small plane crash

Santiago, Jan 9 : At least four persons were killed after a small plane in which they were flying crashed in Chile, police said.

The accident occurred near the Lequecahue airport in Chile’s southern Biobio region on Sunday, killing three men and a woman who were on board, Efe news reported.

The Carabineros — Chile’s militarized police — identified the victims as pilot Boris Schultz Faundez, Leticia Guzman Pincheira, Gilberto Varela Guzman and Franklin Moya Herrera, all residents of the island.

