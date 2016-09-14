Fox Studios to bring movie on life of Marvel comics creator Stan Lee, project to be an adventure set rather than a biopic

Los Angeles, Sep 14: A film on the life of Marvel Universe creator Stan Lee is in the works, courtesy entertainment company 20th Century Fox Studios which has acquired the rights to work on it.

20th Century Fox, the studio behind “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” film franchises, has acquired Lee’s life’s rights and plans on developing a 1970s-era action adventure movie about the 93-year-old legendary Marvel comics creator, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The producers behind “Twilight”, “The Maze Runner” and the upcoming “Power Rangers”, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, are attached to produce the project.

Lee and Gil Champion, Lee’s partner at POW! Entertainment, will executive produce the project, with Matt Reilly overseeing for Fox.

No writer has been hired to pen the script.

The project won’t be a biopic, but rather an adventure set during the 1970s with Lee as the main character.

It is described as being in tune with the hit film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” or Roger Moore-era “James Bond” movies which were noted for their campy nature, over-the-top scenarios and one-liners.

In real life, Lee moved to Hollywood in the 1970s in hope to see his characters adapted to the big and small screens.

In the early 2000s, Lee made a cameo appearance in countless Marvel films, including “X-Men” and “Spider-Man”. He also appeared in recent films like “Deadpool” and “Captain America: Civil War”.