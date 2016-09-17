No apprehensions doing bold scenes: Radhika Apte

Mumbai, Sep 17 : Actress Radhika Apte, who has gone bold for Leena Yadav’s “Parched”, says she had no apprehensions about going bold and is not ashamed of her body.

“I had no apprehensions about going bold. I have been brought up watching world cinema and I have travelled a lot so I am very comfortable with my body. I have seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad,” Radhika told IANS.

“I don’t see why I should be ashamed of my body. That’s the one tool I use as a performer. I had no apprehensions doing bold scenes. I was also sure that I was really in good hands,” she added.

Radhika’s intimate scene with her co-star Adil Hussain in the film “Parched” was leaked online in August. However, the actress says she doesn’t care about it.

“I don’t look at it and I don’t care. I do my work and I wait for the film to release. These things don’t bother me at all,” she said.

Set in rural India, “Parched” also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla and Lehar Khan in key roles. It follows the lives of three ordinary women who begin to break free from century-old traditions.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, “Parched” is set to release on September 23.