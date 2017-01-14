Gujarat signs MoU for Mumbai –Ahmedabad Bullet train project

Ahmedabad, Jan 14:An MOU worth Rs. 77,000 crore was signed between the Government of Gujarat and High Speed Rail corporation (HSRC)at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir for the upcoming Mumbai –Ahmedabad Bullet train project. The project which is expected to be completed by 2023 said to cover 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours, running at a maximum speed of 350 kmph and operating speed of 320 kmph. This is expected to be the first bullet train of the country running through a 21-km tunnel under the sea. With most part of the corridor is proposed to be on the elevated track, which will have a stretch after Thane creek towards Vihar running under the sea. The whole experience will give passengers a thrilling ride under the sea.

Signaling equipment and power system will be imported from Japan’s JICA as per the loan agreement for this project.While the Railways have already set aside 200 crore of which Maharashtra and Gujarat will have an equity share of 25% each , the Indian Railways is said to have a share of 50% .

2nd & 3rd MOU signed

According to reports, a 2nd MOU was signed to set up training centre at Gandhinagar to train engineers and employees associated with the Bullet train project and a 3rd MOU signed between the State government and Railways to install a container depot at Rajkot