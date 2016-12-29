Hollywood actor Brad Pitt saw his children over Christmas weekend amid issues with wife Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles, December 29: Actor Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas weekend amid his divorce and custody drama with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, say sources.

“Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider told usmagazine.com.

The former couple share six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Another source said that Jolie organised the holiday get-together and that the children’s therapist, who supervises their visits with the “Allied” actor, was also there.

“(Brad) gave them presents and it was cordial,” the insider added.

The family reunion came shortly after Pitt accused Jolie of compromising their children’s privacy by making their divorce case documents public. IANS