Actress Angelina Jolie wants to cut Brad Pitt out of their children’s lives

Los Angeles, December 12: Actress Angelina Jolie reportedly wants to separate her children from actor Brad Pitt.

According to a source, the custody battle between the former couple is getting “nastier” as neither party wants to give in or give up.

“Angelina is really upset, she didn’t think Brad would fight this hard for the kids — she thought he would roll over and she would get her way,” the source told hollywoodlife.com.

“But Brad’s vowed to do everything in his power to gain as much custody of the kids as possible. He’s not going to just cave in and allow Angie to play her games,” the source added.

Jolie and her six children have been staying for several weeks at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. The “Maleficent” actress was photographed without her wedding ring when arriving at the hotel on December 8.

“For some reason, Angelina thought she would be able to cut Brad out of their lives for good, and she’s learning she can’t. He’s their dad for heaven’s sake, he has the right to see them. Prepare yourselves, you haven’t seen anything yet-this divorce is about to get a whole lot nastier,” the source said. IANS