Angelina has blocked all incoming text messages and also Brad Pitt’s numbers

Los Angeles, Sep 26 : Actress Angelina Jolie has reportedly chosen to ignore any contact from Brad Pitt after she filed for divorce from the actor last week.

“Angelina has blocked all incoming text messages and also Brad’s numbers,” a source told usmagazine.com.

It was previously claimed that Pitt has been left “completely devastated” by his divorce.

“He is beside himself and has been crying. He was completely caught off guard and blindsided and had no idea she would do this. Angelina filed the court papers a minute before the courts closed on Monday night. He didn’t have a lawyer or anything.

“She had threatened divorce in the past but he did not think she would file this time. He is completely devastated and beside himself. He is a shattered man. He’s extremely upset. But he is totally focused on just being helpful and making sure his kids are doing as well as possible,” a source said at that time.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, citing irreconcilable differences.

The “By The Sea” actress is seeking joint legal custody but sole physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne