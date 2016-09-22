Jolie, Pitt divorce ‘could drag on for years’

Los Angeles, Sep 22 : Former star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the world when they recently announced their divorce and a top divorce lawyer has now revealed that it’s highly unlikely their dispute is going to be solved anytime soon.

The couple confirmed their split on Monday after being together for over a decade and two years of marriage, and both stars have since spoken out to ask for privacy.

Kim Aucott, family lawyer at Slater Heelis LLP, has now said that it may be a while before the final details of the divorce are finalised.

She told express.co.uk: “A simple divorce takes around five to six months. However, if there is any bitterness or unresolved issues, as it appears there are in this case, a dispute can drag on for years.

“For the sake of the children, it’s important they focus on agreeing on the issues around parenting first before looking at how to split their vast financial assets.”

It’s not known whether or not Jolie and Pitt have a prenuptial agreement, but Aucott said that if they don’t, they will have to agree amongst themselves on how to divide things.

“Both Brad and Angelina are highly successful in their own right so, it’s unlikely there will be much wrangling over money and child maintenance. Splitting their numerous properties and any shared projects could be more complicated.

“Without a pre-nup they are starting from scratch and will have to agree how to divide every asset. If there is a pre-nup this will simplify things as everything they owned when they married two years ago will be accounted for and a plan for how to split it will already exist.”

The stars are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. And according to media reports, Jolie has asked for physical custody of the children, with visitation rights for Pitt. However, sources close to Pitt have claimed that he will battle it out with Jolie for the kids’ custody.