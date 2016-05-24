Angelina Jolie could be your teacher

London, May 24: One of Britain’s most prestigious universities, the London School of Economics (LSE) has appointed Angelina Jolie as a visiting professor.

The Hollywood star will join the Centre for Women, Peace and Security as a contributor to its newly created MSc program in Women, Peace and Security.

Jolie’s future colleagues, also announced on Monday, are Jane Connors, Director of International Advocacy at Amnesty International Geneva, William Hague, former UK Foreign Secretary and Madeleine Rees, Secretary General of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

LSE is currently ranked at number 5 in the Times Higher Education UK University Rankings, reputed to be the definitive list of the world’s best universities.

If you’re thinking of applying for the course, enrolment starts in Autumn 2016, with classes beginning in Autumn 2017. These will include core modules such as “Women, Peace and Security,” “Gender and Militarisation” and “Gender and Human Rights.”