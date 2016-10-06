Actress Angelina Jolie wants to remove all Brad Pitt-related tattoos

Los Angeles, Oct 06: Actress Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last month, is reportedly eager to remove all tattoos related to him.

According to a source, Jolie wants to remove all the inklings she has related to Pitt “as soon as possible — and wants to “erase any negativity” surrounding her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Angie’s tattoos are very symbolic for her. Sadly, not for the first time in her life, she’s thinking of having the procedure reversed,” the source told OK! Magazine.

“She wants this done as soon as possible and insists the pain is worth it in order to erase any negativity surrounding Brad, who also has tattoos dedicated to her,” the source added.Earlier, Jolie reportedly had the tattoo of her ex husband Billy Bob Thornton’s name removed.