FBI drops child abuse case against Brad Pitt

New York, Nov 23: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has closed its investigation into Hollywood star Brad Pitts actions while on an international flight with his children.

According to a statement released by the bureau, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation, reported USA Today.

‘No charges have been filed,’ it added.

Due to issues of jurisdiction, the case was referred from the Los Angeles Police Department to the FBI following allegations of abuse during a family dispute on a private plane as the Angelina Jolie, Pitt and their kids traveled back from France to the United States in September.

The plane stopped on the journey to LA to refuel in Minnesota.

The FBI agents interviewed Jolie, 41, for several hours about the matter at her Los Angeles home on October 18.

Pitt was also cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on November 9.