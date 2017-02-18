Hearing of sexual harassment case involving Kendriya Vidyalaya principal postponed to Feb 25

Bengaluru, Feb 18: With the Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Santosh Kumar Mall failing to turn up, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) has postponed the hearing of the alleged sexual harassment case involving Kumar Thakur, former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbal, to February 25.

Considering the delay in initiating action against the principal, the commission had summoned the commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KVS). Thakur had been arrested under POCSO Act and was later released on bail. The commission had also questioned the transfer of the principal to Karwar, who was supposed to be suspended.

The hearing, which was held on Friday, was postponed as the KVS commissioner did not turn up. Instead, a deputy commissioner had represented him. But the chairperson of the KCPCR, Kripa Alva, demanded the KVS commissioner’s presence before the commission.

The KVS had issued an order suspending Thakur on Thursday evening.